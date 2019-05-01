Nine of out 10 Cumbernauld residents call for more investment in town centre

Nine out of ten Cumbernauld residents want to see more investment made in the town centre.

A survey carried out by Antonine Centre owners, Bridges Fund Management, found that 90 per cent of local people would support improved backing for the centre.

Bridges has spent almost £1m on upgrades to the centre in the past two years with more improvements already in the pipeline.

Investment director Tom Tyler said the feedback, from the survey of 450 residents, reflected what the company anticipated following regular discussions with town centre residents.

Mr Tyler said: “Our recent survey revealed that 90 per cent of respondents want to see more investment in the town centre.

“We have spent close to £1m upgrading the Antonine Centre since taking over in May 2017 and we are working on more customer-motivated improvements which we hope to announce shortly.”

Last year North Lanarkshire Council approved a policy document to create modern, vibrant communities where people live, work and socialise within town-centres.

Mr Tyler confirmed Bridges Fund Management supports this initiative and the council investment in North Lanarkshire town centres which will follow as a result.

The survey also found that more than 70 per cent of local residents would welcome more leisure facilities for the centre such as a cinema and more restaurants.

The same number of respondents said improving the evening economy would increase town centre employment and said town centre policies which promote and protect jobs should be maintained.