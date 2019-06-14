NL Leisure scoops top award from  UK Active Sports

North Lanarkshire Leisure has won a top accolade at the prestigious UK Active Sports Awards 2019.

The leisure trust was shortlisted for two categories, “Marketing Campaign of the Year” and “Regional Club of the Year” for Scotland (Broadwood).

Emma Walker, managing director of NL Leisure, said: “Each of the award finalists underwent a rigorous independent assessment process designed to select the best in each category from hundreds of entrants.

The evaluation process included customer insight surveys, mystery calls and visits, and a ‘Judges’ House’ assessment day at WeWork London.”

NL Leisure won the “Marketing Campaign of the Year” award with Broadwood narrowly missing out in the “Regional Club of the Year” category.

Emma said: “The key objective of our “We Support EveryBODY” campaign was to help encourage more people, regardless of their ability or background to take increase activity levels and has been hugely successful in achieving this.

“The campaign was launched with bright, eye catching artwork and showcased people of all ages and body types. The focus was to highlight how NL Leisure supports everyone and shows the huge variety of products, programmes and services we offer.

“From beginners to advanced sports people, our friendly and dedicated staff are there to ensure all customers are on the right path no matter what their individual fitness goals.”