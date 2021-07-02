Save the trees

Applicant Ogilvie Homes controversially felled trees at the site, which is just under two hectares in size, two years ago and was due to replant these but has now applied for permission in principle to build housing instead.

In a statement provided in support of its application, Ogilvie says: “It is submitted that the application proposals can be fully and reasonably justified against the provisions of the approved development plan.

“Accordingly, it is respectfully requested that NLC grant planning permission in principle pursuant to this application.”

The site is located in the Cumbernauld North council ward and local SNP councillor Alan Masterton has registered an objection, in which he says: “I believe that this housing development would represent another erosion of green land, space for wildlife and amenity space in the Cumbernauld area.

This planning application would have no benefit for local residents and and will simply add to the ongoing pressures on road and community infrastructure in this location and the wider Cumbernauld area. There have been many new housing developments given planning permission in the Cumbernauld area over the past several years with very little in the way of improved infrastructure in the town to handle these new developments.”

Councillor Masterton is also concerned that Ogilvie had been given until June 30 to restock the felled trees. He added: “It therefore appears that Ogilvie have used this felling licence to clear land for housing and never had any intention of restocking this area, despite telling local residents and myself on multiple occasions that this was their plan. This seems extremely disingenuous and developers should not be allowed to treat local communities with such contempt.”

At time of writing four other objections from members of the public had been acknowledged by the council.