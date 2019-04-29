Opening hours cut at TSB’s Kilsyth branch

TSB has announced it will reduce the opening hours of its Kilsyth branch to just three days a week from the end of July.

The bank claims the branch’s footfall has dropped five per cent over the last year and 80 per cent of customers using another branch, digital or telephone banking.

From the end of July the branch in West Burnside Street be open on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-4.30pm. to 12.30 and 13.30 to 16.30.

A spokesperson for TSB saud: “Our customers use banking services in different ways and the way they bank has and continues to change.

“That is why we try to adapt with our customers and remain focused on offering brilliant service however a customer chooses to bank.

“We are determined to make significant efforts to keep branches with low footfall open by reducing opening hours, which is part of a concerted effort to reduce costs so that we can protect our physical presence.

“Customer usage of our Kilsyth branch has been decreasing and has dropped by five per cent in comparison to a year ago, however we know the important role branches play and therefore the days the branch is open have been selected to coincide with the times the branch is busiest.

“If a customer needs to access a TSB branch during a time in which TSB Kilsyth is closed the nearest branch is Cumbernauld which is 5.3 miles away.

“Customers also have access to our digital and telephone banking services and can complete many personal banking tasks at the Post Office.”

TSB has been contacting impacted customers to let them know about the decision and has also published an Impact Assessment online and in the Kilsyth branch.

There will be no job losses as a result of this change.