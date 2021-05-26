Donkey shelter

Volunteers faced a nail-biting wait while a digital meeting of the Council’s Environment and Transport Committee eventually opted to allow the community asset transfer of the facility which was a part of countless Cumbernauld childhoods. This was before the NLC wound up the operation after saying they could no longer afford to pay for it.

Elated Palacerigg Community Trust director Laura Wilson said: “Watching the live stream from the meeting was extremely nerve-wracking, knowing all the hard work the team has put in over the last two years.

"We have a long journey ahead of us and lots of hard work, however with the support we have received from the community I am positive we can achieve great things at Palacerigg. We have been inundated with emails from the local people of Cumbernauld wanting to be involved and help any way they can.”

Her colleague Katrina Dobbie said: “We will now work in partnership with NLC to negotiate the terms of our lease and continue to apply for funding. As as a community we can hopefully create new memories and fun times.”