Planning permission granted for 600 new homes in Cumbernauld

Planning approval has been granted in principle for a major new residential neighbourhood in Cumbernauld.

The application by North Lanarkshire Council sets out a masterplan to shape the development of around 600 homes on a 40 hectare site at Mid Forest.

It will include a range of flats, terraced houses and villas with 25% to be affordable housing. There will also be a central play area with a multi-use games area and an area of land for a small retail unit.

Footpaths will link to the nearby Palacerigg Country Park and the Scottish Wildlife Trust Forest Wood Nature Reserve.

The site is owned primarily by the council and the housing sites will be marketed for sale for its estates service.