Plans for housing on Cumbernauld tax office site

Cannon Capital Investment has applied to North Lanarkshire Council for planning permission in principle to build a residential development on the site of Cumbernauld tax office.

The company’s agent Montagu Evans told the planning department the application will be for in excess of 50 residential units off St Mungo’s Road.

A public consultation event will be held from 3-7pm on Monday, November 4, in the New Town Hall.

In 2015 HMRC announced its intention to close the tax office and relocate staff to a regional centre in Glasgow.

The PCS union is still fighting to save the facility which employs 1300 people, and are set to hold discussions with Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald MP and Cumbernauld South councillor Allan Graham about the current position.

Branch vice-president John Miller said: “PCS does not accept that the site should close, planning permission for housing is at a formative stage and would have been expected to be explored by the site owners in any regard.

“We believe that there will be a number of concerns with the numbers of houses planned and the lack of social amenities needed to accommodate that number of households.

“An industrial action ballot is being considered at national PCS level which Cumbernauld PCS branch in principle supports. More details on demands, objectives and strategy are required first however.“