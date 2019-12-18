Pre-Christmas blow for 130 workers at Cumbernauld plant

The process to close down the Cummins Diesel plant in Cumbernauld is now underway - after high powered negiotiations failed to save it.

Cummins had an unwelcome message for staff yesterday (Tuesday)- who were informed that it had not been possible to identify a sustainable economic case for the site in Cumbernauld.

The Wardpark based workforce was then told that the operation was now being wound down - in a move which will see 130 jobs shed.

Napier Place based operations are expected to continue at the factory into next year. Staff have been told that no redundancies will take place before April 2020.

However, the news has provoked an uproar amongst local politicians and Unite the Union who have accused the firm of washing its hands of its staff - in what is being viewed as a cruel blow at Christmas.

MSP Jamie Hepburn and Stuart McDonald MP were among those to slam the move.

In a joint statement they said “This is devastating news and a terrible way to treat loyal and dedicated staff.

“Workers, Unite the union, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise have worked hard to put forward alternative proposals that would save the site from closure.

“Sadly, we do not believe that Cummins has shown the same commitment.

