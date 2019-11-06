Pub boss is appointed in Banton

The backers of a community enterprise which will bring a historic pub and hub back to Banton have named their new general manager.

It has been announced that Andrew Morris, formerly of The Boathouse, has been appointed at The Swann Inn- and he will start in mid November.

Andrew said:“I can’t wait to get fully involved in developing all the great work that has been done so far in bringing a great community together and giving the people of Banton a hub they can be proud of and is accessible to all.”

An ongoing drive to sell shares in the pub has raised £11,000 in a fortnight -and it is hoped that locals and non-locals might be willing to get on board to raise the grand total of £25,000.

The full refit is supported by Big Lottery, Scottish Land Fund, Kelvin Valley Leader, Clothworkers Fund and North Lanarkshire Community Fund has enabled this but more help is needed

Spokesperson Wendy Dunsmore explained: “The money raised in shares is vital as this required to buy the food and booze to make the Swan the success that we are confident it will be.

“ Every resident will have the opportunity to buy shares and invest in the community’s future – to date we have been overwhelmed as we have raised in the region of £11,000 in a couple of weeks.

We will be knocking on doors as we don’t want anyone to miss this chance to be a shareholder in their pub.”

The pub is widely seen as a means of compensating for the fact that the village has lost many of its key amenities.”