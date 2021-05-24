A number of drivers have been in touch with the Cumbernauld News in regard to the shutdown of the key route on the M80 at junction 4a at Low Wood.

This was so rotating surveys and remedial work could be undertaken but there would seem to have been sign whatsoever of any engineers there.

One reader Stephen McMahon said he could not understand why such a key route remained shut when it appeared that there was no activity on the area which needs attending to – and that all that had been achieved was a further headache for motorists on an already busy route.

He said: "I fully appreciate the importance of these rotating surveys and remedial work - if they are actually being done. I'm no expert but I think that any work being undertaken would require the presence of personnel at that location and that has most definitely not been the case.

“I think that someone has booked the road-closure for the wrong dates and that the maintenance company should be held to account for the needless negative impact on the community and businesses of Cumbernauld."

However a Transport Scotland spokersperson has vigorously denied that this is the case – and that the nature of the work means that it could go unseen by observers.

He said: “The purpose of the traffic management in and around the M80 J4a slip roads and adjoining A8011 is to close a lane on both sides of the A8011 which runs over the three M80 Motorway overbridges. This will be the case while structure inspection and investigation works are undertaken.

“BEAR Scotland Ltd. have installed traffic management for safety while structure inspections and investigation works are completed.

"These investigation works can largely be undertaken off site with structural engineers attending the location only when necessary. However, it is important that the traffic management remains in place until the investigations have been concluded.