Royalty arrives at Irn Bru factory
It was a world-beating high profile visit shrouded in secrecy but royalty came to town on Monday – and headed straight for the Irn-Bru factory in Westfield!
Her Majesty the Queen resplendent in Periwinkle blue with a ready smile for staff at the plant was joined by the Earl of Strathearn as Prince William is known in Scotland – as part of their so-called Holyrood Week tour.
As if to make up for lost time – the tour was cancelled last year – the Monarch and her grandson made the most of the opportunity to open a new process facility and find out more about the fizzy formula that’s famously made from girders. In fact the Earl said that that you could taste them too when he sampled the product himself!
The light-hearted atmosphere belied the fact that this is the Queen’s first visit to Scotland since the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April – and proved too that she doesn’t want to be disconnected from the country.
A Buckingham Palace Tweet stated simply stated: 'Holyrood Week' takes place each Summer as The Queen and Members of the Royal Family undertake visits across Scotland celebrating Scottish culture, achievement and communities. Her Majesty is connected to Scotland by ancestry and deeply held affection. As well as spending family Summers at Balmoral Castle, The Queen has visited almost every area of Scotland meeting Scots from all walks of life.”