Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, arrive for a visit to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld, where the Irn-Bru drink is manufactured, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Monday June 28, 2021. PA Photo. The visit marks the 95-year-old's first official visit north of the border since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Her Majesty the Queen resplendent in Periwinkle blue with a ready smile for staff at the plant was joined by the Earl of Strathearn as Prince William is known in Scotland – as part of their so-called Holyrood Week tour.

As if to make up for lost time – the tour was cancelled last year – the Monarch and her grandson made the most of the opportunity to open a new process facility and find out more about the fizzy formula that’s famously made from girders. In fact the Earl said that that you could taste them too when he sampled the product himself!

The light-hearted atmosphere belied the fact that this is the Queen’s first visit to Scotland since the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April – and proved too that she doesn’t want to be disconnected from the country.