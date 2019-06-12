Safety milestone for Devro in Lanarkshire

The Devro Scotland sites in Moodiesburn and Bellshill passed a major safety milestone at the end of last month.

The collagen casing producer’s two sites passed one million cumulative hours worked by their employees and contractors with no injuries to cause anyone to miss a day of work.

Devro’s CEO Rutger Helbing presented a certificate to Scottish operations director Gary Shiels surrounded by representatives from both the Moodiesburn and Bellshill facilities.

This milestone came in the same week that the company won the Employer of the Year category at the Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards.

Health and Safety manager Darren England said: “The first obligation of any employer is to make sure that anyone working within their business goes home safe at the end of each and every day.

“Devro Scotland will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this excellent performance continues.”

Meanwhile, Devro has appointed chartered accountant Steve Good as its new chairman, replacing interim chair Paul Withers who had been in the position since April’s AGM.