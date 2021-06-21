Block D Newlands Place

Dismayed Sanctuary tenants who live in Block D Newlands Place in Seafar have contacted Cumbernauld News a second time after learning at the weekend that the lift was out of use

Our earlier coverage had revealed that the residents affected include a 97-year-old man who uses a walking frame, a fifth floor resident who needs a motor scooter and two others who have had knee replacements.

Fearing that history will repeat itself, residents are demanding to know when the matter will be attended to.

One fed-up resident Moira Noble said: "The lift was switched off on Saturday by the engineers, l was at my daughters and arrived home with shopping to no lift!

"I spent some time yesterday on the telephone to Sanctuary and said they should've contacted the residents immediately let them know the lift was out of commission as some would be unable to negotiate the stairs on return if they were already out. I received a text on Monday to advise they are waiting on parts.

"How long is it going to take this time and why is this happening just seven weeks after a major repair?”

Young dad Nathan Christie tried flag up the problem several weeks ago but insists that Sanctuary staff failed to take the action required at a crucial stage.

Nathan explained: "I made Sanctuary aware that the lift was making similar noises to the time before when it broke and also reported it several times with other neighbours and nothing was done about it.

"I contacted them in late May, saying that it was on the verge of breaking down and they chose again to allow it to happen. The issue of the lift was completely ignored."

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Scotland said: “We are sorry further issues with the lift have occurred and share the frustration being felt by residents. We have instructed our lift contractor to complete the repairs as a matter of urgency and we have asked them to undertake additional investigative work to check there are no underlying problems.