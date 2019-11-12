Spirit Aid appeal in Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld’s Barrhead Travel branch is calling on the public to donate a gift to a child this Christmas to support the Spirit Aid Christmas Appeal.

Spirit Aid, a charity that helps children affected by poverty, neglect, abuse, or lack of opportunity was founded by Scottish actor David Hayman in 2001.

The donated toys will go towards brightening up a young child’s Christmas whose family live in poverty or struggle financially over festive period.

Eileen Greer, manager, said: “We here at the Cumbernauld store pride ourselves in our efforts to help our community. It’s part of our culture working here, and we know our customers love to get involved and help in any way they can to give back to those less fortunate.”

Jim Ridley, Director of Spirit Aid, said: “Spirit Aid receives no public funding and 90% of what the public donates goes to our communities and projects across Scotland.”

He continued: “We’re delighted that Barrhead Travel is taking part in this initiative and we hope the public dig deep and donate toys this Christmas to help children and families in the community that are less fortunate.”

As well as collecting toy donations, the Cumbernauld Barrhead Travel team raised nearly £350 from its foreign exchange bureau, asking customers to donate their unused currency to the Lanarkshire Carers Centre.

Those who wish to donate a gift through Spirit Aid can drop off intact toys for all ages at the Barrhead Travel store in the Unit 28b, Antonine Centre, Tryst Road, Cumbernauld, G67 1JW or call 0123 661 7340 for more information. The closing date is December 10.