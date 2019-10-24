TJ Hughes all set to open in Cumbernauld

The opening of the new Cumbernauld branch of discount department store TJ Hughes will take place on Saturday (October 26)

As reported in the News & Chronicle last month it will take over the unit in the Antonine Shopping Centre which was vacated by Dunnes Stores back in Spring 2018.

The Irish chain moved out what was the flagship property for the centre, and mall bosses have been trying to find a new tenant ever since.

The new 30,000 sq ft store will see the creation of up to 50 jobs, with a range of ‘fantastic opening offers’ being promised across the weekend.

This includes the first 31 customers on the day being given vouchers to spend in store worth between £5 and £50, while the first 100 customers to buy Regatta products in store will also receive a free men’s or women’s fleece.

TJ Hughes was established in Liverpool in 1912 and has been delivering big brand bargains to the British public for over a century.

It specialises in offering up to 70 per cent discount on premuim-brand RRPs acroiss a wide range of departments.

These include: menswear, ladieswear, childrenswear, fragrance, cosmetics, fashion accessories, footwear, housewares, electrical, consumer electronics, toys, home furnishings and linens.

The opening of the Cumbernauld store will be its 29th in the UK and is the latest part of a continued expansion programme to capitalise on the growth of the discount retail sector.

Last year the company opened four new stores in Scotland, including Livingston and East Kilbride, to accompany its long-established premises in Glasgow Trongate.

Chief Operating Officer Jason Harmer said: “We’re extremely pleased to open a new store in Cumbernauld.

“Bringing back a large department store offer to the Antonine Shopping Centre will hopefully be welcome news to the local community who can again have the option to shop for everything they want close to home.

“We offer big brands and discount prices across home and fashion, Christmas, toys and beauty, in fact, everything shoppers would expect to find in a quality department store, but with up to 70 per cent off all day, every day

“This will also benefit a number of other retailers who are already in the centre and help the local shopping environment to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Hays Travel started trading in The Centre Cumbernauld last week after taking over the Thomas Cook shop.