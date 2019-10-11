Uddingston and Carfin eateries are Scottish finalists

High customer ratings have landed two popular businesses with a trip down to London for an awards ceremony in London’s Savoy Hotel .

Both Indian Delight of Bell Quadrant, Carfin and Mr Chef of Main Street Uddingston have been named as Scottish finalists in The British Takeaway Wards run bv website Just Eat.

The local finalists must battle it out with three other Scots for the top regional prize.

The twelve regional winners will be chosen by a panel of judges who will take into consideration the number of votes each finalist received, feedback from a mystery shop, and by reviewing a written submission from the restaurant owners.

The panel will then identify the twelve regional winners and crown an overall winner for the coveted Best Takeaway in Britain award

Andrew Kenny who is Managing Director of Just Eat commented: “This year, we saw a tremendous amount of votes in Scotland.

“The calibre of restaurants is high so the judges will have their work cut out picking a winner!”

The ceremony will take place in January