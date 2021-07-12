Underwood Lockhouse is set for a comeback after Cumbernauld firm
An application to demolish the fire damaged remains – apart from the front wall – of Allandale’s historic Underwood Lockhouse has been given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planners.
The Indian restaurant on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal burned down in a fire back in 2013 and is now nothing more than a shell.
Now the Cumbernauld firm Higherdelta Ltd has been given renewed planning permission to demolish and replace the restaurant, while retaining the front wall.
The restaurant, built as stables and a lock-keeper's cottage in 1770, had been a favourite with locals for a number of years.
The proposal to retain the front wall would allow for a reinstatement of the restaurant to the rear.