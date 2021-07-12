The Indian restaurant on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal burned down in a fire back in 2013 and is now nothing more than a shell.

Now the Cumbernauld firm Higherdelta Ltd has been given renewed planning permission to demolish and replace the restaurant, while retaining the front wall.

The restaurant, built as stables and a lock-keeper's cottage in 1770, had been a favourite with locals for a number of years.