Weekend opening for Pets at Home in Cumbernauld Retail Park

Cumbernauld Retail Park will have a new addition at the weekend as the new Pets at Home Store will throw open its doors on Saturday (September 28)

The store was previously located in the Westway Retail Park but made the decision to re-locate to the new shopping venue in the shadow of Broadwood Stadium - in a £600,000 refurbishment.

Pets at Home will join existing retailers Food Warehouse and M&S Food who have been trading for several weeks at the new site.

Store Manager, Darren Muir, said: “We are excited to open the doors to our new look store and can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets.

“The store offers absolutely everything a customer might need to keep their pets happy, healthy and safe.

“The fresh look gives us the chance to show our customers the passion we have for pets and dedication to delivering high quality pet care that we pride ourselves on.”

A special party weekend is planned to celebrate the grand opening.