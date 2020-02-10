Workers at Cumbernauld plant vote to strike

A ballot for strike action at a Cumbernauld factory earmarked for the axe has seen every voter state they are willing to down tools.

It has emerged that a ballot of union members at Wardpark-based Cummins Diesel saw every single ballot returned for strike action - with a turnout of 84.7 per cent.

The company insists it can no longer afford to operate the Napier Place plant and has no option but to move its operations to England.

Yet it has been accused of failing to engage with workers and even the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise who both offered solutions so the plant could remain open.

News of the result broke on Monday, prompting comment from Jamie Hepburn MSP who has also tried to persuade the company to stay.

He said: “The unanimous response of the workforce to the union ballot on strike action sends a clear message that they are united in looking for a future for these jobs in Cumbernauld.

“Given the concerns about the company’s lack of meaningful engagement, the workforce had little choice but to take action. They are skilled workers who complete orders on time and to the highest standards.”

His colleague Stuart McDonald MP added: “This action is 100 per cent justified and it is past time for people to come together and work out a positive way forward.

“The company needs to engage with the workforce, the union and the Scottish Government to come up with a sensible solution that keeps these jobs in Cumbernauld.#”

The company has been contacted for comment.