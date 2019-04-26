Works starts on new Farmfoods distribution centre in Cumbernauld

Frozen food giant Farmfoods has started work on a new distribution centre in Cumbernauld.

The supermarket chain is creating the new cold store warehouse near its Greens Road headquarters, and has enlisted the specialist services of ISD Solutions.

The distribution centre, of more than 17,000m2 in floor area in total, will be divided into three parts – a -22oC freezer, a +4oC chiller and an ambient storage area.

Requiring 29,000m2 of Kingspan Composite Panel, the eco-friendly cold store will feature 15 per cent ambient rooflight coverage, to supply the warehouse with natural light, and a one-hour fireproof separation wall as a passive fire protection measure.

ISD Solutions expects to finish work in early September, having previously created a freezer, chiller and dry storage distribution centre of similar size at a Farmfoods site near Bristol.

Richard Bowden, director of ISD Solutions’ Special Projects Division, said: “We are pleased to be working with Farmfoods again and are looking forward to completing this project for them in Scotland.

“This work in Cumbernauld is a significant project for us, with a considerable amount of composite panel to install with precision and competence. And with the roof lighting and firewall installations requiring further technical expertise, it’s an exciting scheme to be involved with.”

Farmfoods employs close to 4000 staff and runs more than 300 shops across the UK from its Cumbernauld headquarters.

Willie Scanlon, head of Property Development at Farmfoods, said: “For almost 40 years Farmfoods has had offices and a distribution depot in Cumbernauld we’ve simply outgrown the current setup here.

“This new development will see us secure and greatly improve our future here for many more decades, and it brings me great personal satisfaction to be involved in such a huge project and having the right team around us is critical.”