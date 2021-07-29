1st Condorrat BBs are looking for new members in coming weeks
The 1st Condorrat Boys Brigade have returned to their Thursday meetings at Condorrat Rugby Club – but they would like more young members to join them.
The Anchor Boys section which is aimed at those in Primary One to Primary Three meets from 7pm to 8pm and Juniors, aimed at Primary Four to Primary Six meet from 7pm to 9pm
The Company Section which is made up of boys from Primary Seven to the last year of secondary school also runs at this time
All the boys are being asked to bring a friend and anyone is interested in coming along is asked to contact 07748 537621 to inform of attendance.
This process will run until enrolment at the beginning of September .