Abronhill school shows its green credentials once again

St Lucy’s Primary and Nursery Class in Abronhill are celebrating after has being awarded their fourth Green Flag by Eco Schools Scotland.

The programme encourages young people to engage in their environment and pupils have been hard at work recycling, litter picking, reducing plastic in the dinner hall and nurturing caterpillars and ladybirds in the school garden.

A sponsored walk will be taking place on Sunday, June 1, for the school to raise funds for an Eco Hut.

The event will start at St Lucy’s Primary at 1pm, with the route going through Cumbernauld Glen and Cumbernauld Park, all are welcome to join.