ASN event saw pledge signing

An employability event for three of North Lanarkshire’s Additional Support Needs schools took place recently.

This showcased the range of vocational activities available for young people to support work experience and improve their employment opportunities.

And it saw a Disability Confident leader, managers and staff from across the council attending the event, signing a pledge to further support work experience opportunities for young people.

Organised by the council’s Supported Enterprise Team, the event at New College Lanarkshire saw over 40 pupils from Glencryan School in Cumbernauld highlight many of the vocational activities they are involved in.

A marketplace illustrated the extensive range of skills they have. From horticulture and producing food, to automotive and construction, a range of activities were on display together with the fruits of their entrepreneurial labours including the production of jewellery and bespoke mugs.

“Part of our work and commitment as a Disability Confident Leader is to support young people with disabilities and health conditions transition into employment”, explained Yvonne Weir, Enterprise Manager of the programme.

She continued: “Our Supported Enterprise Team works in partnership with young people from ASN establishments to help engage with them in employability activities, supported placements and supported post-school employment in order that they can thrive.”