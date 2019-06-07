Balmalloch takes to the catwalk

Balmalloch Primary in Kilsyth hosted a fashion show in the school hall, sponsored by retailer Matalan, who provided the all the outfits and donated the raffle prizes.

The event was organised by Balmalloch’s PTA as a fundraiser for the school and featured catwalk models from the nursery through to primary 7.

Head teacher Ruth McCarthy also took to the runway to the sounds of Club Tropicana during the ‘At the beach’ section, whilst teacher John Patterson surfed on his boogie board to the Beach Boys.

The catwalk featured character outfits, modelled by the nursery and infants, beach and everyday holiday wear, and the evening was rounded off with the spotlight on special occasion wear.

Grand raffle prizes included a family three-piece luggage set and kids’ trolley dollies and the top prize of a £100 gift voucher was won by Vicki Watson.

Deputy head Louise Chambers and PTA chairwoman Janice Campbell paid special thanks to Matalan’s Jane Clarke and Lisa Costello and their teams for their generosity and support in helping to raise over £1000.