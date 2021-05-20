Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland _ North family Conference, Bagaduish Outdoor Centre, Aviemore.

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s ‘Tools for Transition’ programme will provide support and advice to children from birth to 18-years who are facing the transition from nursery to primary and primary to secondary school thanks to the generous cash windfall.

The foundation has parted with more than £1 million to good causes across Scotland – and wanted to support the centre’s work.

A bespoke programme of support will be delivered for parents to ensure that children with spina bifida hydrocephalus have the best possible start in life.

Praising the centre, Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “We know that throughout these challenging times, people are relying on the support of charities more than ever before, and with the help of the ScottishPower Foundation, this year’s projects can go further and make a difference for more people.”

Deborah Roe, Director of Fundraising at Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland, said: “Lockdown has been an extremely challenging period for the families we support, with schools and respite services remaining closed until recently.