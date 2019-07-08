Celebrating the start of summer in style

Children from across Cumbernauld celebrated the start of the school summer holidays last week at a fun, interactive and free ‘School’s Out Disco’ at Cornerstone House Centre.

The disco was hosted as part of Cumbernauld Family Hub and involved an energetic afternoon of live entertainment, music, dancing and refreshments for youngsters aged 2-12.

Entertainment was provided on the day by local radio station Cumbernauld FM, with popular DJ Steven Murray ensuring children and families were kept entertained with classic games such as musical statues, pass the parcel and musical islands.

Children also took part in karaoke and a range of prizes were issued throughout the afternoon.

Cumbernauld Family Hub project coordinator Karen Lawson said: “It was excellent to see so many children and parents from the Cumbernauld area letting their hair down and having a great time.

“We are delighted that the event proved a real success, with highly positive feedback received from those in attendance. A huge thanks goes to Cumbernauld FM for their coordination of the music and entertainment and to Drop In Cafe for organising and providing catering.

The disco was just the first in a range of free summer activities scheduled for children and families at Cornerstone House Centre.

‘Cornerstone Family Movie Days’ will return in the coming weeks with showings of ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Nanny McPhee’ on July 23 and August 6, respectively, both at noon – children to be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the showings.

Additionally, Creative Kids encourages parents and children to get creative together on July 16 and August 13, whilst a Games Day is planned for July 30, all three of these sessions run from 11am-1pm.

Karen said: “Places must be booked in advance for all events and are free of charge, providing parents on lower incomes with an opportunity to bring their children to fun, safe and organised family events without the pressures of financial burdens.

“We look forward to welcoming local families for what we anticipate will be entertaining and enjoyable days facilitated in a friendly and informal environment.”

To reserve places for the Movie Days or other planned activities, or for further information about any of the scheduled school holiday events for local families call Cornerstone House Centre on 01236 739022 or email events@cornerstone-house.org.uk.