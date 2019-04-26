Club 365 now being held at venues across North Lanarkshire every weekend

North Lanarkshire Council’s ground-breaking holiday programme Club 365 been expanded to included weekends.

Club 365, which was launched last year, is for primary pupils who are entitled to free school meals and is aimed at tackling weekend and holiday hunger.

North Lanarkshire is one of the nine “challenge authorities” in Scotland with the highest levels of deprivation. Nearly 21 per cent of children live in low income households.

As part of the 2018/19 budget the council committed to a further investment of £1 million to the initiative and is now meeting its ambition to run at weekends as well as during the holidays,

As well as a tasty meal, pupils also get to enjoy arts and crafts activities, multi-sports games and activities.

Club 365 will now run every weekend from 11.30am-1.30pm at eight venues: Calderhead High, Shotts; Berryhill Primary, Craigneuk; Braidhurst High, Motherwell; Bellshill Academy; St Margaret’s High, Airdrie; Carbrain Primary and St Patrick’s Primary, Kilsyth.

In addition the programme will operate across 23 venues during the May Day holiday weekend (May 4-6), the May mid-term holiday (May 24-27) and the schools summer break (June 29-August 13).

The full list of venues participating will be available by visiting www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/club365.