Tony and Tilda

The Scottish charity reaches more than 1.8 million hungry children around the world with a daily meal at school which attracts children into the classroom, where they receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

The work of Mary’s Meals is only possible because of many dedicated volunteers across the globe.

This ranges from the people in the UK who raise awareness, to those in the countries where Mary’s Meals are served, who rise early to cook the nutritious food for children.

As part of National Volunteers’ Week, which takes place between 1-7 June every year, the charity is asking specifically that our readers follow the example of a caring Cumbernauld couple who are already involved – Tony and Tilda Murphy.

Tony said: “We love volunteering for Mary’s Meals as it’s such a wonderful way to make a difference to the lives of hungry children around the world. It doesn’t matter how much time you have to offer – every bit of effort people can make has a positive impact.

“We’ve met so many like-minded people as a result, as well as learning new skills along the way.

" Volunteering really gives you faith in humanity, as people surprise you phenomenally every day with their generosity.”

Mary’s Meals has a wide range of activities that can be done safely from home while Covid-19 restrictions are in place, such as hosting virtual talks or holding screenings of their inspiring films with family and friends.

Other activities such as raising awareness by giving talks in the local community or distributing promotional materials, helping with bucket collections and organising fundraising events will be available as restrictions across the UK lift.

Emma Hutton, Head of Grassroots Engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “Our volunteers are at the heart of our work – we simply couldn’t reach everyone that we do without them."