Condorrat Primary badge

And the scale of the problem has sparked anxiety amidst some parents as the school continues to operate.

One mother who did not wish to be named said: “What we know from contact with other parents is that there has been 10-15 per cent of pupils tested positive, two-thirds are isolating with some of these parents now losing more than 10 days of their income. We have contacted the school to express our concerns that the school wasn’t closed.”

“They obviously found it serious enough to give out PCR tests to the whole school community from the gym hall but still have not closed the school. This is putting children, teachers and extended families at risk. I feel for all of the staff who are still having to go into work knowing the extent of the outbreak. The pressure this is putting on them is unfair.”

A council spokesperson said: "A number of pupils and a very small number of staff have tested positive and as a result many pupils across a number of classes and a very small number of staff are now self-isolating. A full risk assessment has been carried out by NHS Lanarkshire public health along with the council.