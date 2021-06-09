Frank McKendry (64) who is a parishioner of Holy Cross in Croy will undertake the latest stage in his journey to the priesthood at the Basilica of St-Paul’s-Outside-The-Walls at 10am.

A so-called “late vocation” Frank has been studying at the Beda College in the Eternal City to reach this milestone.

His parish priest back in Croy, Father Joseph Sullivan said: “We wish Frank all the very best and we hope to hold a thanksgiving mass at some point when he returns.”