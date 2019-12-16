Cumbernauld Academy leak complaint

Questions have been asked about the roof of Cumbernauld’s newest school during heavy rain

Irate parent Gordon Roberts whose son attends Cumbernauld Academy has claimed that the roof of the £37 million building had “multiple heavy leaks” last Tuesday.

Mr Roberts said: “I would have expected better from a brand new building.

“It makes me think that someone was cutting corners or using substandard materials in the construction. If that was the case then what else could go wrong and could kids be hurt?”

Mark Cairns, head teacher at Cumbernauld Academy said: “Following the period of very inclement weather, we encountered a few small drips within a limited area.

“This caused no disruption to the pupils or teaching staff and was promptly repaired.

“We remain delighted with the new building and the great opportunities it provides to our students, staff and the wider community.

“Any minor snagging issues which happen with every new build project, particularly one of this scale, have been quickly resolved by the contractors.”