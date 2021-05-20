Cumbernauld primary school chosen to participate in prestigious dance project
A Cumbernauld school has been chosen to join two other primaries in North Lanarkshire in a £35,892 dance project.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 3:22 pm
Woodlands Primary will join counterparts in Coatbridge and Motherwell in a programme called ‘Take Flight’ which will run from this month until next March.
That is thanks to the funding provided by Creative Scotland’s Youth Arts Fund and the training provided by the award winning YDance company. The project will culminate in an outdoor show at a site in Cumbernauld.
Anna Kenrick, YDance Artistic Director said: “We are extremely excited about this as it will allow us to develop the long-established school engagement work the company is known for and demonstrates how important dance is in schools.”