Cumbernauld teenager shows she has a Lott of talent on The Voice Kids

A Cumbernauld teenager has successfully made it through the Blind Auditions of ITV show The Voice Kids.

Aimee Bryceland (14) was featured on Saturday’s edition of The Voice spin-off presented by Emma Willis as she performed Meet You at the Moon by Imedla May.

Aimee said: “This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of since I started singing with my dad when I was younger.

“It’s quite scary, but I love it. I’m making my family proud and that’s what means the most to me.

“Music is my life, it’s so crazy to be experiencing this, but I’m so excited.”

Aimee was joined in Manchester by her dad Jamie, mum Lindsay and little brother Owen, however it was her nanna Sandra who received the most attention.

Sandra joked she was only at the auditions to meet judge Will.I.Am.

A huge fan, her mobility scooter features the licence plate ‘Will.I.Nan’ and last year celebrated her birthday with a party themed around the Black Eyed peas star.

Sandra said: “I always liked his band and he seemed like such a genuine person on TV.”

After Aimee had performed she told Will what a big fan her nanna is and he called Sandra to the stage.

Before that there was the small mater of whether Aimee would continue on in the competition and it would be Pixie Lott, actually her mum’s first choice, who was impressed enough to turn in her chair.

Aimee said: “I was absolutely over the moon when Pixie selected me, in your head you might think about who you want, but the most important thing is just that someone selects you and I couldn’t be happier.”

The chart-topper told the Our Lady’s High pupil: “You have got such a beautiful tone, you have such a talent and I thought ‘wow, I can hear so much potential here’ and that’s why I wanted you on my team.”

Fellow judge Jessie J added: “I am so happy Pixie turned because in the next few months of your life it is crucial you are under the wing of someone that can really teach you understand everything you deserve as a singer and that’s this woman right here.”

Aimee’s family and friends gathered at Greenfaulds Bowling Club on the Saturday to all watch the show together and celebrate her achievement.

Lindsay said: “I’m so proud of her, there are time I forget to breathe when I’m watching her.

“We hadn’t told many people what had happened so when Pixie turned in her chair right on the last note the reaction was amazing!”

Aimee will be back on TV for the Battle Rounds on either July 6 or 13 as she tries to win a spot in the semi-final.