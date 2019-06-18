Cumbernauld youngsters help fire safety programme reach major milestone

Pupils from a Cumbernauld school have helped a pioneering fire safety programme has reached a significant milestone.

The FireReach programme has been running in North Lanarkshire for over 14 years with young people from across the area taking part in the Fireskills Employability Award programme.

The week-long course develops pupils’ teamwork, leadership and communication skills, as well as strengthening knowledge and awareness of their community.

Pupils from Glencryan School completed the programme at Coatbridge Community Fire Station as the 1000th young person to receive the award milestone was passed.

They focused on several areas including self-discipline, basic first-aid, problem solving, communication, leadership and team work.

Council leader Jim Logue was joined by senior officers from Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue to hand out the achievement certificates.

Councillor Logue said: “I was delighted to be able to present the young people from Glencryan their certificates. I would like to congratulate all who have completed this programme on their success and thank Scottish Fire and Rescue for providing this opportunity.

“Over the five days the young people covered teamwork, health and safety, first aid and they also experienced the role of being a firefighter.

“The programme was developed to engage effectively with young people, some of whom may have come from challenging and difficult backgrounds. It provides additional support to young people, to assist them in developing their social and communication skills and improve their self-confidence.”

This initiative is funded through the North Lanarkshire Community Planning Partnership.