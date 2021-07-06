Cycling in safety and securing each bike is object of scheme for schools
A total of six schools across Cumbernauld have benefited from a partnership scheme run by Police Scotland, Cumbernauld Community Forum and Cumbernauld Crime Panel and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:21 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:35 pm
These Westfield Primary pupils were among those who had their own cycles marked for security purposes making them easy to trace if stolen, and also participated in an activity session. The groups involved had secured funding aimed at cycling in safety which also involves North Lanarkshire Council.
Co-organiser Billy Lees said: “I’d like to thank everyone who made this possible and we are hoping to get more funding to involve more schools.”