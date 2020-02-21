Fears over music provision at North Lanarkshire Council schools

North Lanarkshire Council has reacted to speculation that its highly successful schools pipe band could fall prey to budget cuts.

The council told music teachers it is considering two proposals – one involving staffing reductions and the other to cut the entire in-school music service.

The options on the table are to cut two instrumental teacher managers, one full-time instrumental teacher and all local ensembles such as bands and choirs comprised of hundreds of children; or axing the entire in-school music service.

The most high-profile element of the service is the North Lanarkshire Schools Novice A Pipe Band, which is the current world champions and recently represented North Lanarkshire at the New York Tartan Day parade, accompanied by Provost Jean Jones, education convener Frank McNally and depute first minister John Swinney, all of whom have lavishly praised the band for its successes.

The council is due to set its budget on Monday and must find some way to achieve £31 million in cuts , having faced similar scenarios year after year for more than a decade.

Although certain vital services such as social work are legally protected from cuts, many other services provided by the local authority are under threat including musical instrument tuition.

However it is this news which has sparked public outcry, with more than 5,000 people signing an online petition in less than 24 hours.

The teaching staff cannot speak up due to contractual reasons but an anonymous representative said this cut would turn North Lanarkshire into a “musical wasteland”.

“There is no way the council can claim to have consulted fairly with people on this,” said the representative. “They have given people just two working days to respond.”

One former pupil who used her instrument tuition as the basis of her career is Amy-Louise White.

She wrote on petitions website change.org: “I am currently studying to become a music teacher at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

“I am playing with a high-ranking brass band and I tutor young beginner brass players. Not one single part of myself would be the same if I hadn’t been given the opportunity to learn a musical instrument and take part in the North Lanarkshire Schools Ensembles.

“My entire life is centred around music and teaching it and that is thanks to the NL music service. Please don’t take away this fantastic opportunity from others! I cannot express how deeply the service affected me in amazing, positive ways, and I cannot stand by and watch it be stripped away.

“This service taught me more skills than numeracy and literacy combined, improving my logical and creative thinking, physical literacy and health, and social skills. The importance of this programme cannot be overestimated because it is truly an invaluable resource for learners. Young people deserve the same chances I had. Please, please, PLEASE don’t take it away.”

There are also plans for demonstrations to take place outside Motherwell Civic Centre on Monday.

However, a spokesperson for the council’s Labour administration insisted his group would not support abolishing bands. He said: “The Labour budget proposal will not support the removal of the pipe band, or any of the other fantastic bands that so many young people engage with, as the skills and life opportunities from music are well-known.

“Given the scale of the cuts from the SNP Government, we will undertake a review to ensure the sustainability of the service but this Labour administration is absolutely committed to ensuring the retention of all bands and a comprehensive music offering.”

Depute council leader Paul Kelly also responded to public concern, saying on Thursday: “Tonight there has been a number of stories regarding the council budget and cuts. No decisions have been taken. The council budget will be decided by all councillors on Monday.

“North Lanarkshire Labour are committed to doing all we can to protect our communities and council staff from the £31 million cut to our council by the SNP Scottish Government.”

The following is a link to a Youtube video of John Swinney praising North Lanarkshire Schools Pipe Band at the Scottish Parliament last year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=u3dPHXt2fsQ&feature=emb_logo