Free activity pass availalble for school holidays
A free summer activity pass worth up to £52 is being offered by NL Leisure to all youngsters who receive free school meals.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:18 am
The offer enables users to enjoy special promotions like a summer golf pass at Palacerigg, weekday circuit classes for 11 to 18-year-olds at the Tryst plus Broadwood and unlimited visits to Summerlee Heritage Park.
Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families said: “The Summer Activity Passes are an excellent addition to our offering providing a great range of activities for young people and families to enjoy.”
Those wishing to access an activity pass can call 01236 341968, option 2, and quote reference CLUB36521. The phoneline will operate on weekdays only.