The offer enables users to enjoy special promotions like a summer golf pass at Palacerigg, weekday circuit classes for 11 to 18-year-olds at the Tryst plus Broadwood and unlimited visits to Summerlee Heritage Park.

Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families said: “The Summer Activity Passes are an excellent addition to our offering providing a great range of activities for young people and families to enjoy.”