Gaelic language network gathering planned for two Saturdays in August
Attempts to start a Gaelic Networked Community flagged up in this paper are moving a step forward after it emerged that two information days would be held in Glasgow in August.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:49 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:22 am
Banffshire-based co-ordinator Finlay Macleod who has taught Gaelic in Canada has been in touch to announce that he is in the process of booking a yet-to-be-confirmed city centre venue for sessions on Saturday, August 21 and Saturday August 28.
This will enable Gaelic speakers from the North Lanarkshire area to meet up and decide how best to progress with the plans – which will be further developed in groups based in local authorities across the West of Scotland.
For more information on the scheme, Mr Macleod can be contacted on 01542 836322 or via [email protected],