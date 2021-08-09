Good news for bookworms at Cumbernauld Library as normal hours return
There is good news for users of Cumbernauld Central Library after it was confirmed that normal opening hours have returned for the first time since lockdown struck last March.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:43 am
The town centre facility is one of just three libraries within North Lanarkshire to have its hours extended as lockdown eased.
The other two are in Coatbridge and Airdrie.
The hours are as follows: Monday to Wednesday 9am to 5pm, Tuesday and Thursday 9am to 7pm and Saturday 10am to 5pm.
Despite the re-introduction of these normal hours, library users are being told that the restrictions that remained in place within the building will continue to be in place for the forseeable future.