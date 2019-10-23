Greenfaulds High School branded an environmental hazard

A state-of-the art secondary school in Cumbernauld which was visited by the Queen in June is at the centre of a health and safety probe following complaints from pupils and parents.

Greenfaulds High School has been the centre of complaints regarding fruit flies being found throughout the building, with parents and pupils posting images on social media to highlight the problem.

The matter has already been brought to the attention of MSP Jamie Hepburn who has lambasted North Lanarkshire Council for the issue which sparked national headlines last week.

An irate Mr Hepburn said: “There have been some appalling images and stories emerging from Greenfaulds High School about a fly infestation in large parts of the school.

“ I am working alongside Stuart McDonald MP to get some answers from NLC and urging them to get this sorted urgently.

“Whatever the reasons for this infestation it must be rectified as soon as possible and the lack of maintenance fully addressed so that it is never allowed to happen again.”

Mr Hepburn and Mr McDonald have written to NLC chief executive Des Murray about the issues.

The council was quick to stress that the matter was in hand - and that specific steps had been taken to deal with the problem - only for it to recur at a key stage.

A council spokesperson said: “We have recently experienced a problem with fruit flies within the school which although unsightly, are not harmful.

“Although every effort was made to resolve the issue during the October holidays, the problem has re-surfaced.

“ Our own environmental health officers have been on site to provide specialist advice.

“It appears that the inappropriate disposal of food waste has contributed to the problem and we are issuing clear guidance to pupils and staff about the appropriate disposal of food waste and notices have also been posted in washrooms.

“As well as a deep clean taking place by specialist cleaners, sanitary disposal units have been replaced this morning by the contractor and we have made arrangements to increase the frequency of the exchange of fresh sanitary bins. Additional waste bins have been put in place in the dining area in the school.”

Earlier this year North Lanarkshire Council agreed to reduce funding for janitorial services by £2 million, resulting in 43 job losses and primary school janitors being reassigned to cover multiple schools on a cluster basis.