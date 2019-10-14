Picture by Alistair Pryde.

In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes from Cumbernauld and Kilsyth schools

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographer has been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the News and Chronicle circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE

1. Abronhill

2. Baird Memorial

3. Balmalloch 1

4. Balmalloch 2

