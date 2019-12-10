Inspectors publish report on Kilsyth primary school

A new inspection report on St Patrick’s Primary School in Kilsyth has proven somewhat lukewarm in its findings.

Education Scotland has rated the school as “satisfactory” – fourth of six ratings in its scale in the areas of leadership, learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement. In the category of ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion it was awarded a rating of “good”, the third highest award on the scale.

Inspectors praised the school for the “inclusive and caring” ethos created by staff and children; “the polite, articulate and motivated” children, who are keen to talk about their learning and demonstrate the school’s Catholic values; the commitment shown by the head teacher in ensuring all staff engage with initiatives resulting in improvements, and the partnership working approach involving the school and the wider community.

Areas deemed in need of improvement were better tracking of children’s progress and enhanced assessment procedures to help teachers improve planned outcomes for children. This also involves collaboration with partner schools

Inspectors also called for higher attainment in all areas of the curriculum and evaluation procedures to help focus priorities in a clear, evidence-based manner.

The school inspectors believe these improvements will come without the need for follow-up inspections and North Lanarkshire Council will keep parents and carers updated on the school’s progress.

North Lanarkshire Council declined to comment on the contents of the report.