Kilsyth Academy placement row to be discussed at public meeting

A councillor is defending East Dunbartonshire Council’s proposals to revise the catchment areas for two primary schools, amid claims from North Lanarkshire councillors that the proposals are ‘disrespectful’ to Kilsyth Academy.

The plans, currently out for formal consultation, would see parents of children at Lennoxtown Primary and Craighead Primary in Milton of Campsie having an additional option of Lenzie Academy and Kirkintilloch High respectively from August 2020.

In a recent report in the Chronicle, Councillor Jean Jones and Councillor Heather McVey claimed the plans were ‘disrespectful’ to the staff and pupils of Kilsyth Academy.

But Lib Dem Councillor Gary Pews, whose Bishopbriggs North and Campsie ward takes in Lennoxtown and Milton of Campsie, says that is simply not the case.

He said: ‘’I suppose the Kilsyth councillors are standing up for their constituents, so they won’t be surprised that I am doing the same for mine.

‘’I regularly attend the meetings of the parent councils and the community councils in Milton of Camspie and Lennoxtown, and one of the first things I was asked after being elected in 2017 was if I could exert some pressure to have the Kilsyth arrangement reviewed.

‘’Parents who pay their council tax to East Dunbartonshire simply wanted to have the option of sending their children to a zoned non-denominational secondary school there.

‘’This is not a slight on Kilsyth Academy, which it must be stressed will remain an option for parents who still wish to send their children there.

Meanwhile we have been asked to stress that a public meeting will take place toomorrow ( Wednesday) 9 October at Kilsyth Academy from 6.30pm to discuss the arrangements.