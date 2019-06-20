Kilsyth Academy pupils make a Big Bang at science event

Kilsyth Academy STEM club participated in the Young Engineers and Science Clubs (YESC) Scotland STEM event at the Glasgow Science Centre.

The team consisting of Nori Shimogawa, Morgan Waite, Emma Martin, Sarah Bateman, Leah Bateman and Elise Britton entered their Rube Goldberg Machine into the Big Bang Competition.

The elaborate contraption was themed on a pinball machine; which consisted of a series of events being triggered one after another in order to conduct a simple task – in this case popping a balloon.

It proved to be a hit with the judges and enabled the team to secure their place at the national finals in Birmingham which will take place in March 2020.

Kilsyth Academy head teacher Gregg Orrock said: “The judges were very impressed with the pupils’ hard work and innovation, commending them on their entry.

“The team is now very excited to now progress to the national finals as one of only seven teams representing Scotland.

“As our STEM club goes from strength to strength the school are very proud of this achievement.”