Jamie McLaughlin

The first stone, Arniebog, was recently put in place on site at Nethercroy, near the Silvanus sculpture which is already drawing bigger crowds to this popular area for walkers.

The second is due to be built into its site at Portpatrick Road in Old Kilpatrick this month – and has been named after the West Dunbartonshire village itself.

For Jamie McLaughlin, who is a former pupil of St Maurice’s High School in Cumbernauld, the project has special significance.

He said: “I have the added bonus of growing up close to where one of the stones is situated, knowing I have been able to contribute to my community.”

The apprentice, who works with Conservation Masonry, said the project was completely different from the type of cutting he was used to.

Jamie added: “In college we’re taught to create templates of classical mouldings and then reproduce these in stone. This project focused more on freehand carving, which I found really enjoyable.”