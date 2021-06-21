Jamie Hepburn

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is launching a third attempt to pass the bill through Parliament this week -and believes that the make-up of the new chamber will succeed where previous attempts failed.

When asked for his views on the matter, Mr Hepburn said that he was still making up his mind and that feedback from constituents would play a part in his ultimate decision to support the bill or not.

The Scottish National Party man said: "Assisted dying is clearly a sensitive issue and a deeply personal one for individuals living with a terminal illness and their families. I am not unsympathetic to the arguments that have been made in favour of legislating for this.

“It is important to note that at present there is no specific Bill before the Scottish Parliament at this stage and any MSP seeking to take one forward will have to go through the usual process of consultation before any can be laid.