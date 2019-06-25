New College Lanarkshire staff tell Board to scrap business plan over work intensity fears

Staff at New College Lanarkshire want management to scrap its current business plan which they claim is damaging to the wellbeing of staff and future of the college.

The college’s branch of the EIS/FELA union submitted a report to the Board in April outlining the reasons behind a vote of no-confidence, but says it received no response.

The union accused management of intensifying workloads by adding further teaching related to transition to college and to schools.

Branch secretary Eileen Imlah said: “No discussion or advance notice of this teaching was given, although it had apparently been decided by the Senior Management Team at the beginning of the session.

“The reason given was that the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) would not give the college enough money. It is now apparent the college is seeking to claim credit funding for transition ‘courses’ which involve very little teaching.

“Are we to believe the SFC will not pay for teaching related to main courses, but happy to pay teaching funds for non-teaching activities?

“No information has been given to staff about their roles and this has led to rumours of planned changes without negotiation or consultation.

“Lecturing and support staff want our college to be successful and financially viable, but don’t believe our working environment is acceptable.

“We call on the Board to familiarise themselves with the issues the staff are facing and assure us that these will be addressed by working positively with the trade unions.”

A representative of the Board says a meeting is planned with the unions.

They said: “In advance of a meeting of the Board on June 17, the EIS/FELA branch circulated information relating to a number of operational issues.

“At the meeting it was agreed the chair and other board members would meet with union representatives to discuss these issues in detail.

“Until that meeting takes place, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Earlier this month members of EIS/FELA ended months of industrial action as they came to an agreement on a pay deal with Colleges Scotland.