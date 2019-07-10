New man in charge at New College Lanarkshire

Professor Christopher Moore has been appointed as the new principal and chief executive of New College Lanarkshire, and will take up his new position on November.

Professor Moore, currently senior deputy vice chancellor at York St John University, brings 18 years’ academic leadership experience to the role.

As well as leadership in education, Professor Moore comes from a business management background, with a PhD in marketing.

Having lived in Lanarkshire most of his life, Professor Moore is passionate about developing opportunities and advancing the educational, economic, social and cultural prospects of the region.

He said: “New College Lanarkshire raises aspirations and creates opportunities through the transformative power of education.

“I very much look forward to working with colleagues and external partners to further advance the positive impact of the college in the future.”

Keith Fulton, interim chairman of the Lanarkshire Regional Board, welcomed the appointment.

He said: “During the recruitment process, Christopher inspired us with his vision for the college for the next decade.

“His insightful analysis of the college’s business plan, his aspirations for students and staff, the partnership working he demonstrated with key stakeholders and industry, and his ambition for the college and the local community was impressive.

“We look forward to putting those plans into action.”

Professor Moore will succeed Martin McGuire, who has served as principal and CEO of the college and legacy Cumbernauld College for 13 years.

He is set to take up post as director for Scotland of WorldSkills UK.

Mr Fulton added: “We would like to thank Martin for his service to New College Lanarkshire and the education sector in Scotland.

“We wish him the best of luck in his new role and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with WorldSkills in the future.”