North Lanarkshire celebrates young people’s Duke of Edinburgh Award success

More than 150 young people from across North Lanarkshire have received their bronze, silver and gold Duke of Edinburgh Award (DofE).

North Lanarkshire Council is one of only three local authorities in Scotland to offer the DofE awards for free to everyone who takes part.

Each year over 600 young people start the awards in North Lanarkshire, they are supported by over 150 leaders in 35 DofE awards centres..

The ceremony was hosted by Mairi Brennan (DofE silver award holder, gold award participant), Kayleigh Brady (DofE bronze award participant) and John Aldridse (DofE bronze award holder, silver award participant) – all members of North Lanarkshire Youth Council.

The programme also included young people giving their accounts of their Duke of Edinburgh award experience and performances from NL Cheer Academy and the Shining Stars Makaton Choir.

Derek Brown, executive director of Education and Families, said: “Completing a Duke of Edinburgh award is a significant achievement and the ceremony was a perfect way to celebrate our pupils’ successes.

“I would like to thank our Community Learning and Development staff, teachers and DofE leaders who are out in all weathers supporting our young people to safely complete their expedition section and all the other sections.

“The awards play a significant part in our strategy for North Lanarkshire and we are committed to ensuring all our young people have the opportunity to achieve their maximum potential, both inside and outside the classroom.”

Young people who achieved their gold award will be recognised at a special event at Holyrood Palace.