North Lanarkshire pupils complete sports leadership course

Senior pupils from schools across North Lanarkshire successfully completing a six-month sports leader’s course.

The Leadership Academy for Sport programme is led by North Lanarkshire Active Schools and supported by Müller Milk & Ingredients.

It allows pupils to gain certified qualifications while developing their skills in leadership, communication and teamwork.

Seventy pupils from Bellshill Academy, Cardinal Newman High, St Ambrose High, Clyde Valley High, Calderhead High, Coltness High, Our Lady’s High (Cumbernauld) and Coltness High took part in the initiative, which is now in its second year.

Pupils achieved a total of 753 certified qualifications and their achievements were celebrated at a special event at Bellshill Academy.

Stuart McLaughlan, active schools coordinator, said: “We would like to thank Müller for their continued support, for presenting the awards and for being involved in this project and also staff within North Lanarkshire schools.

“The pupils who took part told us they really enjoyed it and it was a really worthwhile, positive experience.

“Pupils are also given the opportunity to take part in practical work placements, which allows them to make a positive contribution within their communities.”

“The pupils have used their new skills to organise primary sports days and transition events within their high schools and they have helped with local active schools festivals and competitions throughout the year.”